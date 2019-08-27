Is Arpita Khan expecting her second child? Husband Aayush Sharma’s comment suggests so

From quite some time, there have been reports about Arpita Khan expecting her second child with husband Aayush Sharma. However, the couple has always maintained silence over the same until today when fans though he gave a hint about the same through a comment on his latest picture he posted. The Loveyatri actor took to his social media handle to share a picture with his wife and son Ahil.

Aayush captioned the Instagram picture as, "Family, where life begins and love never ends." Not only the picture but a comment of Instagram user Varun Gupta caught eyeballs who wrote, "All 4 are looking Amaazing :) :p". Even Aayush responded to his comment and wrote, "Haha thanks sir".

The comment caught their fans attention and son congratulatory messages and wishes started pouring in the comments section of the picture. Previously, the actor was even quizzed about his wife’s pregnancy to which he said that he will comment on them "very soon."

The couple was some time back spending some quality time in New York City along with mamma Salma Khan. They even posted pictures on their social media account. Have a look at some of their adorable pictures here:

Aayush and Arpita got married on November 18, 2014, at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, two years after which they welcomed their first son Ahil on March 30, 2016.

