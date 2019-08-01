Image Source : TWITTER Hopefully after Khandaani Shafakhana, I can have the 'sex talk' with parents, says Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has a busy couple of months coming up, has all her attention focused on her upcoming Bollywood film Khandaani Shafakhana, a comedy that has her playing a character who inherits a sex clinic. Sonakshi, in a recent interview, opened up about taboos around sex in our country. In Khandaani Shafakhana, Baby aka Sonakshi Sinha inherits a sex clinic from her mama but there is a twist. She has to run the clinic for six months before she can sell it. And thus begins this hilarious journey of a female sexologist in India.

The 32-year-old said that like a lot of Indian kids, she never had the ‘sex talk’ with her parents, but hopes for that to change after the release of her film Khandaani Shafakhana.

"The conversation with peers happened very early in life. It's a natural part of your growing up years in school and college. You become aware of a lot of things because of those open conversations that you have with them. But I've never had a conversation around sex with my parents. It just never happened. Trust me, I'm not the only one. There's a large population of this country that has not spoken to their parents openly about sex because the subject has a strange awkwardness attached to it. That's why people seek information outside, when it should be given to them at home. I hope when my parents see this film, they can have that chat with me and then, we will break that wall (laughs!). Only thing is that it's a few years too late, no?", Sonakshi Sinha was quoted as saying to Times of India.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana also stars Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah. The rapper is making his Bollywood debut with the film. Khandaani Shafakhana is scheduled to release on August 2.

Apart from the quirky comedy, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen reprising the role of Rajjo Pandey in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The actress will be playing Salman Khan's wife in the film. Dabangg 3 was extensively shot in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page