Himesh Reshammiya Birthday Special: 10 Romantic pictures of Tera Surroor singer with second wife Sonia Kapur

10 Romantic pictures of Himesh Reshammiya with second wife Sonia Kapur

Himesh Reshammiya Birthday Special: Known for his viral songs like Teraa Suroor, Jhalak Dikhlaja, Hookah Bar and others, Himesh Reshammiya has built a niche for himself in Bollywood very soon in his career. The singer not only gave iconic and chartbuster hits but ventured into every space when it comes to showcasing his creative talents. Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya made sure that his songs give him that respect and name in Bollywood that no other singer has received. The actor-singer also tried to impress the audience with his acting ability after establishing himself as a successful singer. While his professional life was adding stars to his name, Himesh Reshammiya’s personal life also bloomed when he met TV actress Sonia Kapur. The two lovebirds got married last year on May 13th after dating each other for a long time. Sonia Kapur is Himesh Reshammiya’s second wife as he was married to Komal Reshammiya for 22 years before her and also has a son named Swaym.

As the singer-actor turns 46 today, let’s have a look at Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapur’s romantic pictures that have gone viral on the internet.

Talking about his new love and marriage, Himesh Reshammiya has earlier said, “I am really happy that Sonia and I have embarked on this new journey. She is a lovely girl. I have loved her unconditionally and the feeling is mutual.” Sonia and Himesh were in a live-in relationship before they decided to take a leap and get married.

Currently, Himesh Reshammiya is seen on singing reality show Superstar Singh as the judge alongside Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik.

