Himesh Reshammiya reveals why he is afraid of animals in his life

Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya will next be seen judging kids singing reality show titled as "Superstar Singer." During the audition round of the same, he opened up about his biggest fear in life. He said that he is extremely scared of animals.

A 10-year-old boy from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was accompanied by his elder brother and his best friend Sultan (a hen) to the audition. He requested Himesh to hold Sultan in his hands but he refused and mentioned that he is afraid of animals.

"I am extremely scared of animals and like to maintain a safe distance from them. When Mohammed Fazil asked me to hold his pet Sultan in my hands, I was scared and jumped from my seat. It took me a lot of courage to get up from my seat and go on-stage to click a picture with Sultan," Himesh said.

"Superstar Singer" will go on air from June 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

-With IANS inputs

