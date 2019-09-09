Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Ajay Devgn and other celebrities wish Khiladi Kumar by sharing throwback pictures

Monday, September 09, 2019
     
Akshay Kumar who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today is receiving birthday wishes from all over the world. In the wake of same, Ajay Devgn, Kirti Sanon and other Bollywood celebrities too wished him.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2019 13:18 IST
Representative News Image

Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. There is no doubt about the fact that he is one of the most adored actors in the industry. Not only his fans but other Bollywood actors too look upon on him. He has played a variety of roles in his career which is almost three decades old and has worked in over 100 films. On the actor’s special day his Suhaag (1994) co-star Ajay Devgn by sharing throwback pictures from the 90s era.

Not only Ajay but a lot of other celebrities like Huma Quereshi, Kirti Sanon etc along with his numerous fans took to their social media handles to wish the actor a very happy birthday. Ajay alongside the picture wrote, "Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday (sic)."

Kirti Sanon who is Akshay’s Housefull 4 co-actress said, “Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I’ve had the best time working with you! May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive! (sic)" 

Huma, who has worked with the actor in the film Jolly LLB 2 wrote, "Happy happy bday to the most incredible @akshaykumar Love you loads sir !! Hope you have the best day ever and the best year ever !! (sic)"

Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, "Happy birthday @akshaykumar. You rise higher with every passing year and still stay grounded. A Wonderful human who keeps helping others without letting the world know about most charity deeds ! Respect #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar (sic)."

Other who wished him wrote heartfelt messages for the Mission Mangal actor. Have a look:

