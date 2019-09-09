Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Ajay Devgn and other celebrities wish Khiladi Kumar by sharing throwback pictures

Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. There is no doubt about the fact that he is one of the most adored actors in the industry. Not only his fans but other Bollywood actors too look upon on him. He has played a variety of roles in his career which is almost three decades old and has worked in over 100 films. On the actor’s special day his Suhaag (1994) co-star Ajay Devgn by sharing throwback pictures from the 90s era.

Not only Ajay but a lot of other celebrities like Huma Quereshi, Kirti Sanon etc along with his numerous fans took to their social media handles to wish the actor a very happy birthday. Ajay alongside the picture wrote, "Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday (sic)."

Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/IsgpZxLtuY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2019

Kirti Sanon who is Akshay’s Housefull 4 co-actress said, “Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I’ve had the best time working with you! May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive! (sic)"

Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I’ve had the best time working with you!☺️ May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive! 🤗💐 pic.twitter.com/FADskz0xdn — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 9, 2019

Huma, who has worked with the actor in the film Jolly LLB 2 wrote, "Happy happy bday to the most incredible @akshaykumar Love you loads sir !! Hope you have the best day ever and the best year ever !! (sic)"

Happy happy bday to the most incredible @akshaykumar Love you loads sir !! Hope you have the best day ever ❤️and the best year ever !! — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 9, 2019

Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, "Happy birthday @akshaykumar. You rise higher with every passing year and still stay grounded. A Wonderful human who keeps helping others without letting the world know about most charity deeds ! Respect #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar (sic)."

Happy birthday @akshaykumar you rise higher with every passing year and still stay grounded 🙏🏻 A Wonderful human who keeps helping others without letting the world know about most charity deeds 🌹💕! Respect ✊ #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 9, 2019

Other who wished him wrote heartfelt messages for the Mission Mangal actor. Have a look:

To the most disciplined, hardworking, inspiring, entertaining and humble Superstar Happy Birthday @akshaykumar Sir!!!!!! You are truly one of a kind, Never a dull moment around you, here’s to you, to an amazing year ahead💥💥💥God Bless you always🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/o7x2GPfkez — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) September 9, 2019

He defines ‘fit’ & continues to inspire all.. Love, laughter and well-being .. this year & always @akshaykumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar #stayblessed 🙏👏 — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) September 8, 2019

Discipline is the bridge between

Goals & Accomplishments



Have learned from u that the true foundation of success is to achieve the impossible by being focussed & consistent.



Wishing you a very happy birthday 🎂



@akshaykumar @GOQii #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar#BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/VWCjSxWNBQ — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) September 9, 2019

Thank you for always inspiring me and pushing me towards what i have become today#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar @akshaykumar #ProudAkkian pic.twitter.com/nGfSzfCMtx — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) September 9, 2019

Birthday wishes to #Bollywood actor Shri @akshaykumar Ji. I appreciate the way Shri Akshay Ji is using entertainment to educate the masses to bring changes in the society. May God bless him with long life, good health and happiness. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/pO9mJPYTO7 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 9, 2019

