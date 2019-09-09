Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: 5 times on Aap Ki Adalat when actor won hearts for his candid answers

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is synonymous to daredevil stunts, on-screen comic timing, sensuous romance, and his great acting sense. The Indian born Canadian actor was born on September 9, 1967, and is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. Not only his journey to stardom, but his bindass attitude makes him stand out from the crowd. The outspoken nature of Mission Mangal actor has made him won millions of hearts.

The Sooryavanshi actor who is these days in London with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara to celebrate his birthday made an appearance on the popular talk show Aap Ki Adalat. In a series of questions put up by India TV’s Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma, the actor got all candid and spoke about his flops, awards, affairs, etc. Have a look at 5 times when the actor got a great round of applauds for his candid answers on the show:

1. Award...oh sorry reward

The Khiladi said that he isn’t worried about awards and critical acclaim. He is happy that his films get good recognition from the public. “I get good rewards. Besides ‘Airlift’ and ‘Rustam’, even ‘Housefull’ got awards oh sorry rewards from people,” he said. He even talked about his nok-jhok with wife Twinkle who taunted him by saying, “Look at my dad, look at my mom. They have got national awards and you have not received any”.

2. Making a film in 45 days

When being questioned on doing four films a year and finishing movies quickly as compared to other Bollywood stars, he said, “I follow my director. I face problems on the first day as I need to step into the shoes of a new character but then from second day onwards, I become more and more comfortable and start playing the characters much faster.”

Further the Khiladi added, “When Tom Cruise takes 42 days to shoot a film like “Mission Impossible” then why should I take 90 to 150 days to complete a movie.”

3. Giving 16 back-to-back flops

When Rajat Sharma questioned the actor as to how he felt after giving 11 back-to-back flop movies in the past, Mr Funny Bones said, “Not 11, I had 16 back-to-back flops.” However, he survived in Bollywood because of his professionalism. He continued, “You have to be a producer’s actor and keep good terms with them. The industry people are Dilwale but you must never ever forget professionalism.”

4. Making people laugh is tough

Akshay, who is always known for his comical roles said that he has done all kinds of roles in his Bollywood career but comedy is the toughest of them all. He will also be seen in Housefull 4 said, “Making people laugh is the most difficult thing but sadly, the industry doesn’t give priority to it,” said Akshay. He went on to give an amusing example and said, “A fan told me that his son eats only when he watches ‘Hera Pheri’. So if my film is helping people to digest their food, then where is the problem?”

5. When he gave an instant reply to his affair rumors

On being questioned about his link-ups with Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, he accepted all the allegations with ease and said, “I am a full hot blooded man. So, why not?” He also revealed that ‘innocent love’ happened really soon for him as he fell for his school teacher when he was just 8-9 years old. However, all things changed once he got married to Twinkle Khanna. “I am happily married with two kids now. Change is important in life and I am happy with the changes in me.”

