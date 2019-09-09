Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar on his birthday unveils first poster, teaser and release date of historical drama

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar treats fans on birthday and unveils first poster and release date of historical drama

Actor Akshay Kumar who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today was from quite some time in the news for his participation in historical drama Prithviraj. The Mission Mangal actor, on the special occasion took to his social media account on Monday to share the poster along with the release date of the film in which he will be seen playing the role of the great warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan.

Akshay on his Instagram account shared the poster and wrote alongside, “Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj. Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020.”

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me."

Not much details about the film are out yet but there are reports which suggest that the film will revolve around the First Battle Of Tarain and is expected to go on floors by November this year. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan and if reports by Bhaskar are considered, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Muhammad Ghor. Have a look at the teaser here:

