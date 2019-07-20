Saturday, July 20, 2019
     
Deepika Padukone trends on Twitter with #NotMyDeepika. Here's what her fans want

Deepika Padukone fans are upset with the actress and have taken to Twitter to vent their disappointment.

New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2019 16:51 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence last night. This created a lot of buzz for obvious reasons. The duo acknowledged the shutterbugs as they flashed their cameras. We already know that Ranbir will be working with Luv in an untitled film. Though Deepika's role in the project has not been announced yet, her presence last night was enough to hit the headlines. Undoubtedly many would be excited to see them back again on the silver screen but Deepika's fans don't want her to work with Luv Ranjan.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, her fans are extremely upset with the news of her collaboration. So much so that #NotMyDeepika has started trending on Twitter. Her fans are requesting her to not be a part of Luv, who has #MeToo allegations against him. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor faced allegations of sexual misconduct against him during India's #MeToo wave.

''Well #DeepikaPadukone got an amazing fan base, all so wise. They are really not like other celebrity's fans. They like and support her but not blindly and that's how fans are supposed to be. Shame on those fans who abuse someone for not liking who they do. #notmydeepika,'' tweeted a fan.  ''Do y’all remember this? She was sorry to let us fans down, despite it not being her fault. This is the Deepika i know & admire. I still believe she values us all too much & our opinions matter to her. @deepikapadukone i hope you won’t let us down this time. #notmydeepika,'' wrote another fan on Twitter.

Have a look at how Deepika Padukone fans are appealing to her in different ways.

If Mumbai Mirror report is to be believed, the Luv Ranjan film which also stars Ajay Devgn is an out-and-out action thriller and Deepika is the first choice to play the female lead. A source has earlier informed Bollywood Hungama that the female lead in the film will have a power-packed character. "In spite of two solid male stars, Ranjan’s film has a terrific role for the female lead. Deepika is the first choice and there’s no reason why she would turn down a plum role,'' the report stated.

However, nothing has been finalised yet and Deepika has just heard the synopsis and shown her interest.

On the other hand, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will feature in YRF's Samshera along with Vaani Kapoor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

