Deepika Padukone trends on Twitter with #NotMyDeepika. Here's what her fans want

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence last night. This created a lot of buzz for obvious reasons. The duo acknowledged the shutterbugs as they flashed their cameras. We already know that Ranbir will be working with Luv in an untitled film. Though Deepika's role in the project has not been announced yet, her presence last night was enough to hit the headlines. Undoubtedly many would be excited to see them back again on the silver screen but Deepika's fans don't want her to work with Luv Ranjan.

Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, her fans are extremely upset with the news of her collaboration. So much so that #NotMyDeepika has started trending on Twitter. Her fans are requesting her to not be a part of Luv, who has #MeToo allegations against him. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor faced allegations of sexual misconduct against him during India's #MeToo wave.

Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

''Well #DeepikaPadukone got an amazing fan base, all so wise. They are really not like other celebrity's fans. They like and support her but not blindly and that's how fans are supposed to be. Shame on those fans who abuse someone for not liking who they do. #notmydeepika,'' tweeted a fan. ''Do y’all remember this? She was sorry to let us fans down, despite it not being her fault. This is the Deepika i know & admire. I still believe she values us all too much & our opinions matter to her. @deepikapadukone i hope you won’t let us down this time. #notmydeepika,'' wrote another fan on Twitter.

Have a look at how Deepika Padukone fans are appealing to her in different ways.

She has given me a lot of inspiration and strength in my life.

I really admire you @deepikapadukone ,but I empathize with the victims and this is not right #Notmydeepika — Denisse Ávila (@DeniAvilaM) July 20, 2019

Being the top actress of your country you have many people looking upto you, it is YOUR responsibility to set the right example. Are you even aware of how you are gonna promote someone who has sexually harassed other women by working in his film? #NotMyDeepika — 𝐫𝐢𝐚 ❦ (@MonaDarlingx) July 20, 2019

Stanning you since I'm Shanti Om . My first celebrity crush and admirer you are . Please don't hurt me & Crazens . We love you & support you in good things but not in this @deepikapadukone #NotMyDeepika pic.twitter.com/h5PYeSOzR3 — 💫 💙 (@saraXstan_kiddo) July 20, 2019

Well #DeepikaPadukone got an amazing fan base, all so wise. They are really not like other celebrity's fans. They like and support her but not blindly and that's how fans are supposed to be. Shame on those fans who abuse someone for not liking who they do. #notmydeepika — Prabal Prince (@prabal_prince) July 20, 2019

On a side note if it were for any other actor or actress there would be zero backlash because most of them have zero credibility. Deepika has built a reputation for herself and her ideals. Her fans don’t just stan Deepika the actor but the Deepika the human being #notmydeepika — Akash Kumar (@AkashxDeepika) July 20, 2019

If Mumbai Mirror report is to be believed, the Luv Ranjan film which also stars Ajay Devgn is an out-and-out action thriller and Deepika is the first choice to play the female lead. A source has earlier informed Bollywood Hungama that the female lead in the film will have a power-packed character. "In spite of two solid male stars, Ranjan’s film has a terrific role for the female lead. Deepika is the first choice and there’s no reason why she would turn down a plum role,'' the report stated.

However, nothing has been finalised yet and Deepika has just heard the synopsis and shown her interest.

On the other hand, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will feature in YRF's Samshera along with Vaani Kapoor.