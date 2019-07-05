Deepika Padukone gets targeted by Kangana’s sister Rangoli for ‘dancing like baratis’ on success of her video

Deepika Padukone is next in line who faced the wrath of Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel in the past few days. Soon after Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya trailer released, Rangoli raised objection on many Bollywood celebs who praised the trailer but did not mention Kangana’s name in their tweets. After Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Anurag Kashyap, Rangoli targeted Deepika Padukone after she shared a boomerang video of herself. Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to express her happiness that her video in which she opened up about her mental health and talked about depression reached 1 million views.

Deepika Padukone’s foundation TLLL shared the little dance video on their official twitter handle and wrote, “The first time @deepikapadukone spoke publicly about her experience with depression was on national television. The video has hit 1 Million views on our YouTube channel!” In the video, Deepika is seen dancing with Live Laugh Love foundation's chairperson Anna Chandy. Check out the video here-

The first time @deepikapadukone spoke publicly about her experience with depression was on national television. The video has hit 1 Million views on our YouTube channel!

Watch the video here: https://t.co/ds4SDUmLve@counselloranna @ndtv #MentalHealthMatters #BreakTheStigma pic.twitter.com/Pw0fL1xxdz — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) July 3, 2019

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, Rangoli commented on it saying, “Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka ..” For the unversed, Deepika’s foundation had earlier objected on Kangana Ranaut’s film’s title Mental Hai Kya and had suggested not to use and promote words like ‘mental’. Rangoli has clearly spit out her anger about the same on the video. Check out her tweets here-

Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka .. @TLLLFoundation 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/b5BDazQkTk — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 5, 2019

Earlier a post from Deepika Padukone’s TLLLF read, “It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering.” To this Rangoli had tweeted, “Dear TLLLF, Ms. Ranaut who is recipient of three National Awards and one of the driving forces of feminism movement in India through her films like Queen and Manikarnika, is one of the most responsible artists. To jump the gun and assume the worse is nothing but immature.”

Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering. (2/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) April 20, 2019

Looks like Rangoli is not happy that the film’s name has been changed to Judgementall Hai Kya from Mental Hai Kya.

