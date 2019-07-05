Taapsee Pannu finally reacts on Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli’s ‘sasti copy’ comment

Taapsee Pannu has already proved her acting mettle in the industry with a number of critically acclaimed films. The actress has not just been praised for her work but also makes sure she expresses her appreciation for other celebs’ movies as well. Just recently, when the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemnetall Hai Kya released, Taapsee Pannu expressed her praise for it saying, “This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it! #JudgementalHaiKya”(sic).” But looks like Kangana’s sister Rangoli had an objection about it as Taapsee didn’t mention Kangana’s name.

This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/rpZcn7LHmC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019

Soon after Taapsee’s tweet, Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter to slam the actress for not mentioning Kangana’s name and even called her a ‘sasti copy’. She wrote, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy.” Well, Taapsee didn’t reply to the tweet for long but looks like she has finally dediced to react to the comment. Taapsee calmly replied to the tweet saying, “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now." Check out their twitter banter here-

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Taapsee Pannu is not the only actress who was called out by Rangoli Chandel after the trailer launch, but Varun Dhawan and Anurag Kashyap are in the list as well. Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan took to his twitter to express his appreciation for the trailer. Varun wrote, “What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writing.Looks like a lot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer.” To this Rangoli objected saying, “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai (You should have mentioned Kangana’s name too. She is also somebody’s daughter. She has also worked hard)!!!.” However, Varun had a response to her instantly.

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam 😎. Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Judgemental Hai Kya trailer has created quiet a buzz on social media within a few hours of its launch. The film has been surrounded by controversies ever since its announcement. Just before the trailer launch, the makers had to change the title of the film from Mental Hai Kya to Judgemental Hai Kya. Talking about the film, it is a murder mystery directed by Prakash Kovelamudi which pits Rao’s Keshav against Ranaut’s Bobby.

