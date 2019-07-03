Kangana’s sister Rangoli calls out Varun Dhawan for not naming actress in Judgementall Hai Kya tweet. Actor reacts

Kangana’s sister Rangoli calls out Varun Dhawan for not naming actress in Judgementall Hai Kya tweet

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known to speak her mind just like her sister. She might not give interviews, but her tweets are enough to break the internet every time. On Tuesday evening, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao launched the trailer of their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. The trailer witnessed a huge fan base on social media and even Bollywood celebs came forward to appreciate it. One of them was Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan who took to his twitter to express his appreciation for the trailer. Varun wrote, “What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writing.Looks like a lot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer.”

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

In no time, the tweet caught Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s eye and she called out to him for not mentioning the actress’ name in his tweet. Rangoli said, “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai (You should have mentioned Kangana’s name too. She is also somebody’s daughter. She has also worked hard)!!!.” To this, Varun Dhawan also came forward to explain his words and mentioned all the actors’ names in his tweet and said, “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes.” Check out the tweets here-

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam 😎. Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Judgemental Hai Kya trailer has created quiet a buzz on social media within a few hours of its launch. The film has been surrounded by controversies ever since its announcement. Just before the trailer launch, the makers had to change the title of the film from Mental Hai Kya to Judgemental Hai Kya. Talking about the film, it is a murder mystery directed by Prakash Kovelamudi which pits Rao’s Keshav against Ranaut’s Bobby.

The film also stars Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur among others and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. It will hit the screens on July 26. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

