Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bipasha Basu calls Karan Singh Grover 'Nature's Child', Here's why!

Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu who married Karan Singh Grover in the year 2016 is a true example of a supportive wife. She often shares her husband's videos and pictures on her Instagram account to encourage him for giving is best. Recently, Karan Singh Grover has been in the news for epic role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. As the actor is acing the look with all grace and poise, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account to share hubby Karan's picture. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast has taken to Swiss for the scheduled shoot of the upcoming episodes.

Bipasha Basu wrote, "My love... Free Spirit... Nature’s Child"

Karan Singh Grover is playing the role of Mr. Bajaj. He will be soon seen marrying Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma to seek revenge from Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu. This major plot and twist will be shot in Swiss.

Karan Singh Grover shared a picture on his Instagram account in which he is seen performing Acrobatic exercise. He wrote, " It is by will alone that I set my mind in motion.

If growth is what you seek, never be comfortable.

Shot by: @iam_ejf

#monkeyprince #wearetheplacebo"

Erica Fernandes turned photographer for Karan Singh Grover, as he performs the exercise. The upcoming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are going to be really interesting as they will prove to be the game changer.