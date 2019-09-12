Aryan Khan resembles father Shah Rukh Khan in latest Instagram post, internet says ‘we aren’t ready for this’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aryan Khan resembles father Shah Rukh Khan in latest Instagram post

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has once again broken the internet by sharing a drool-worthy picture on social media. The star kid hasn’t ventured into acting yet but enjoys a huge fan base on the internet. Aryan on Thursday shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen sitting in the dark with his shades on and wrote, ‘I see you dark knight’. In the picture, Aryan can be seen donning a serious expression which makes his picture all the more appealing.

Just when the star kid shared his picture on social media, fans flooded him with compliments and comments. Internet even declared that on first look, Aryan Khan looked exactly like his father Shah Rukh Khan. One user wrote, ‘Legit thought it was Shahrukh. Ugh why is he so hot’, another said, ‘Like father like son..masha allah’.

This is not the first time that netizens have compared Aryan to his father Shah Rukh. Earlier during the first promo release of the film ‘The Lion King’ in which both Aryan and SRK have lent their voices, netizens believed that the father-son have the same sound. In the film, while Aryan Khan gave voice to Simba, SRK voiced his father Musafa.

During the promotions of The Lion King, SRK also revealed that he had to dub twice for a scene because his voice sounded very similar to son Aryan. He recalled, "We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case."

The Lion King was Aryan Khan’s first step into the world of cinema.

The Lion King | Rise Of The King

