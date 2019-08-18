Ananya Panday parties with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, netizens ask where is Suhana Khan (INSIDE PICS)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday parties with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has already made her mark in the industry with her performance in her debut film Student Of The Year. Even before the release of her first Bollywood film, Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya bagged her second film which is a remake of 1978 film Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. Taking some time out of her busy schedule of shooting the film, the actress stepped out in the city to party with her friends along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The actress shared a number of inside pictures from the bash after which netizens wondered where is her best friend Suhana Khan?

Ananya Panday looked drop-dead gorgeous as she partied with her friends last night. The actress wore a glittery pink backless dress for the party and stole away the limelight. She took to her Instagram to share the inside pictures from the bash which was attended by many of her friends. Ananya looked extremely happy to be reunited with her gang and going by the pictures, it looks like she had a lot of fun. Ananya shared a number of mirror selfies and candid pictures from the party. She also shared a group picture with her entire gang and wrote, ‘Bestest’ with a heart. Check out all the pictures here-

Soon after Ananya Panday shared the pictures on her social media, they went viral on the internet. While fans were excited to see the star kid enjoy with her friends and Aryan Khan, they wondered where is her best friend Suhana Khan. The two divas have been often spotted partying together whenever they are together in Mumbai. Currently, Suhana has been gearing up for her acting debut with a short film called ‘The Grey Part Of Blue’. It is a short film that has been directed by her college friends. The first posters of the short film are already out and Suhana looks amazing on them.

On the related note, the two best friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have always been very supportive of each other. During the promotions of Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday revealed that Suhana is a born actress and she performs even better than her. The actress also revealed that she goes to Suhana for tips in acting and that the star kid has been performing in plays since childhood.

