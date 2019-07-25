Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan hangs out with close friend, pictures go viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan hangs around with close friend, pictures go viral

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were recently ruling the headlines for their power-packed voice over in the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King as Musafa and Simba respectively. Fans praised the father-son duo for their accurate presentation of the characters through their voice and also flooded the internet with their comments saying that SRK and his son Aryan sound alike. Now, the Bollywood superstar’s son Aryan has broken the internet yet again with his pictures in which he can be seen with a mystery girl.

Aryan Khan’s pictures have popped on the internet in which he is seen hanging around with a girl. In the pictures going viral on social media, Aryan can be seen giving his friend a bear hug as they pose for the camera. Soon after the picture surfaced the internet, fans started contemplating if she is that London based blogger whom Aryan is dating currently. This duo looks very cute in the pictures as Aryan flaunt his intense expressions wearing black leather jacket and the girl flashes her wide smile in red top and black shorts. Check out the pictures here-

Just recently, rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is dating a London-based blogger. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Aryan is said to have found love in London where he has been studying from the past few months. The reports also suggest that his mother Gauri Khan has even met the girl.

Even before making his way on the big screen, Aryan Khan enjoys a huge fan base. The actor is a social media sensation as his pictures go viral within minutes they pop on social media. His voiceover in the just-released film The Lion King has earned him more popularity. Talking about Aryan’s first film, SRK in an interview to IANS said, "For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do."

He added, "We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case."

Interestingly, Aryan Khan had also given his voice for the film The Incredibles along with Shah Rukh Khan when he was just nine years-old.

