Ajay Devgn buys luxurious SUV Rolls Royce Cullinan worth Rs 6.95 cr

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is easily the most bankable celebrity in Bollywood. The actor is not just known for his stellar acting skills but has also managed to earn audience’s attention for the wheels he rides on. According to the latest reports, the Singham actor has bought a Rolls Royce Cullinun worth Rs 6.96 crore. The actor is already an owner of many luxury car and this most expensive SUV has been added to his collection. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn is the third Indian celebrity to own a Rolls Royce Cullinun after billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar.

Ajay Devgn loves to spend money on cars. Infact, when he appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6 along with his wife Kajol, the actress revealed that Ajay gifts himself a new car every year on wife Kajol’s birthday. Besides the latest SUV, Ajay Devgn owns a Land Rover Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, and a modified Toyota Celica. Also, he is the first one to buy a Maserati Quattroporte in India. Ajay Devgn even won an Audi S5 Sportback this year on Karan Johar’s most entertaining chat show after he gave the most entertaining answer of the season.

The reports also reveal that Ajay Devgn had booked the SYV a while back but he asked for some customized specification which is why the car got delivered just now. The car is said to have 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine that produces 560 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. Also, the car can go from 0-100 kmph within five seconds, and has a regulated top speed of 249 kmph. Ajay Devgn has bought a dark blue colored Rolls Royce for himself.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the Bollywood film De De Pyaar De in which he was seen romancing Rakulpreet Singh. After which his film Total Dhamaal also hit the screens and set the box office on fire. Ajay Devgn will next be seen Turram Khan, period drama Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, next installment of Rohit Shetty’s Singham and RRR.

