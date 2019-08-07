Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan reunite after seven years. Deets inside

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan reunite after Bol Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, who last featured together in Rohit Shetty's 2012 action-comedy are all set to reunite again. However, this time they won't share the screen space, instead, they are collaborating as producer and actor. Yes, you read that right! The actors who have together in films such as Zameen, LOC Kargil and Yuva have joined hands but not as co-stars. Ajay is producing the movie which will feature Ileana D'Cruz and Abhishek in lead roles. However, Ileana has not been cast opposite the Manmarziyaan actor.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie is based on real events that happened between 1990 and 2000. For unversed, Kookie Gulati has worked as a creative director on Total Dhamaal, another Ajay Devgn production. As per Mumbai Mirror report, "It is based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 and changed India’s financial fabric. Ajay loved the subject and immediately agreed to back it. Ileana has a very strong role in the film but isn’t paired opposite Abhishek. The team is on the lookout for an actress to be paired with him. The film will go on the floors by the year-end."

Currently, pre-production of the yet-untitled film is underway.

On a related note, Abhishek Bachchan, who made his comeback with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan will next be seen in Anurag Basu directorial which is a multi-starrer. He is also making his digital debut with Breathe Season 2. Meanwhile, Ajay has several projects in the pipeline including his ambitious film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in important roles. It is slated to release on February 10, 2020.

Ajay is currently busy shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra..