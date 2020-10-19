With Student of the year turning 8, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan too complete 8 years in industry

Image Source : TWITTER/@KHUSHILOVESALOO Film 'Student Of The Year' turned 8

Released on October 19, 2012, film 'Student Of The Year' marked 8 years of its release on Monday. The film directed by Karan Johar, stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The film was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Alia Bhatt who played the leading lady in the film shared an Instagram story of Dharma Production's CEO, Apoorva Mehta, writing “8 Yearsssss Can’t Believe It.” followed by a smiling face with three hearts emoji. Alia played the role of Shanaya Singhania.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT 8 Yearsssss Can’t Believe It, says Alia in her insta story

It wasn't just Student of the year that turned 8 today, but it is Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan too, who made their big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘SotY’ in 2012.

Taking to the Twitter, Sidharth shared a screenshot posted by his fan club wherein the photo shows that hashtag #8YearsOfSidharthMalhotra is listed on top trends of twitter. While sharing the same, Sidharth wrote, “Thanks guys for the trend! Big love for all the support throughout my 8 year journey."

Thanks guys for the trend! Big love for all the support throughout my 8 year journey 🤗 https://t.co/w6bQkeK1s3 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 18, 2020

An orphan from a middle-class family, Sidharth played Abhimanyu Singh, a new student, who arrives at the high school.

"8 years of dosti, vella-giri, unabashed passion and ishq wala love. Here's to the students who got straight A's for stealing all the hearts! #8YearsOfSOTY #StudentOfTheYear," tweeted Dharma productions along with a video.

Expressing gratitude to his fans Varun Dhawan took to Twitter sharing a few pictures clicked during the promotion of his films, saying "It's been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos, and most importantly the love."

It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. pic.twitter.com/RCHfnFdGzX — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

Varun played the role of Rohan Nanda, the teenage son of a rich businessman, who competes with his classmates to win an annual school championship.

Student Of The Year also features Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal.

