When will Awarapan 2 release? Emraan Hashmi's film gears up for major box office clash

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi is all set to return as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2 on August 14, 2026, nearly 19 years after the release of the original film. The announcement was made on June 29, which marked the 19th anniversary of Awarapan.

All you need to know about the teaser of Awarapan 2

Produced by Vishesh Films, the teaser brings back the emotional and action-packed world of Awarapan, while hinting at a fresh chapter in Shivam Pandit's journey. The latest video is backed by a soulful rendition of Toh Phir Aao, the franchise's musical legacy, familiar musical motifs and memorable dialogues.

The teaser opens with Emraan Hashmi reprising his iconic role as Shivam Pandit and setting the tone for an emotionally charged action thriller. It features a darker narrative, glimpses of Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, and recreates the melancholic atmosphere that defined the original film. The teaser also revisits, adding to the nostalgia for longtime fans.

“OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14,” the makers wrote in the caption. Watch the teaser here:

What is the teaser of Awarapan 2 about?

Unlike a reboot, Awarapan 2 has been conceived as a direct continuation of the 2007 film. The sequel picks up from where the original story ended and aims to expand Shivam Pandit's journey. Producer Vishesh Bhatt wrote, "

"Awarapan 2 is the story that begins where Awarapan left off. Along with familiar hearts, new voices have joined us to carry this journey forward. Like every family, ours has grown with new members and it has only become bigger and stronger."

He continued, "My hope has always been to take the world of Awarapan far beyond a single film. Everyone who has been a part of this journey—past, present, and future—will always be a part of Awarapan. We will continue to celebrate this journey together."

While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, they have indicated that the film will answer questions left unresolved in the first instalment and further explore the themes of love, redemption, loss and revenge that made the original a cult favourite.

When is Awarapan 2 releasing?

As mentioned, Awarapan 2 is releasing on the Independence Day weekend - August 14, 2026. The film will clash with Sunny Deol-led and Aamir Khan-backed Batwara 1947 at the box office.

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The sequel has been produced under the Vishesh Films banner by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV.

Also read: How will Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 begin? Makers reveal sequel starts where…