Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 teaser out, new rendition of 'Toh Phir Aao' leaves fans with goosebumps

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi is back, this time with the teaser of Awarapan 2. The film is all set to release 19 years after Awarapan was first released in 2007. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was a mega success with an evergreen album. Going by the audience reaction, they have only good things to say about the promo.

Awarapan 2 teaser out

"19 years later, Shivam is back. A man haunted by grief and loss, searching for a purpose for his life. Watch the teaser now. "Is baar yeh awarapan khatam hoga, ya main."", is how the 1-minute and 45-second teaser of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 teaser ends. It starts with a reference to its 2007 predecessor, of Emraan as Shivam Pandit, sitting by his lover, Aaliyah Hamid's grave. The role was played by Shriya Saran. The date was mentioned as 1984 to 2007.

The teaser opens to power-packed dialogues such as "Maut bhi ajeeb hain, usne mujhe chuya par apnaya nahi", with a soul-stirring new rendition of Toh Phir Aao playing in the backdrop. The teaser offers glimpses into the key cast of the film - Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Watch it here:

How are fans reacting to the teaser of Awarapan 2?

Cinephiles are rather impressed with the film's teaser. They are posting comments such as "Raghav Was Right when he said Akkhaa Bollywood ek Taraf Emraan Hashmi Ek taraf", "Awarapan 2 is going to be blast the theatre", "Usne Mujhe chhua par apnaya nahi Goosebumps", "The Og Emraan Hashmi back", "Yeh Jo Pehle 10 min me Teaser Dekhne wale viewers hai Yeh Log hai Real Emraan Hashmis Fans", were posted on YouTube.

On X, a user wrote, "Awarapan 2 teaser looks promising. Not because it's perfect. Because it feels like it's respecting the emotion and legacy of the original instead of just cashing in on nostalgia."

Another penned, "The references make it look like Awarapan 2 is continuing the original story. if the story is good, this is gonna be a hit."

Awarapan 2 will clash with Batwara 1947 at the box office

Awarapan 2 is headed for release on the Independence Day weekend, also occupied by Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 on August 14. Both films comprise a stellar cast and come with their own cult of followers. Shabana Azmi is the only cast member, who is a part of both films. It is now left to see which film outperforms at the box office.

Also read: Awarapan 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's film first promo out