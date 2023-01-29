Vicky Kaushal's new film announced; Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat has Manmarziyaan connect | Deets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal as DJ Mohabbat in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Vicky Kaushal's new film has been announced. Directed by Anurag Kashyap the film is titled, 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'. After much speculation surrounding the role on whom the film’s title is based, the fillamer reveals Vicky as DJ Mohabbat in his next directorial. Fans would be glad to know that the Bollywood actor will be taking his Manmarziyaan character forward in this new Bollywood movie.

This also marks the fourth collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and the actor, who plays a special role and will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in the coming-of-age romantic film. Sharing the poster of the movie, Vicky wrote on Instagram, "My mohabbat for the man who opened my first door to the movies… DJ Sandz of Manmarziyaan grows up to become DJ Mohabbat! #IAmDJMohabbat #AlmostPyaarWithDjMohabbat releasing Feb 3rd. @anuragkashyap10."

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s special role in the film, Anurag Kashyap says, "The character of DJ Mohabbat is so integral to the story, that I wanted someone special to play it. DJ Mohabbat is the voice of love and is the conduit between two stories and I wanted someone who is that. Someone everyone loves because they trust and believe him. Vicky is that to me since I’ve known him. Always speaks his heart, never forgets, is grateful to his audience and people and the characters he plays. When I asked “if not SRK then who ?”. My whole cast and my daughter and her friends in unison said, Vicky Kaushal.”

Sharing more about the film, Vicky Kaushal added, “Anurag Sir has been a mentor, a friend and in ways he’s been my window into the world of cinema. When he spoke to me about this role I was immediately on board and this special appearance is for a special film, made by my special friend.”

‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,' also stars Alaya F. The film also marks Karan Mehta's debut. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap's ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films Production is slated to release on 3rd February 2023.

