'Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan': Neha Dhupia revisits her 20 year old statement after Pathaan success

'Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan,' said Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia 20 years ago. Her statement has once again caught the limelight after the success of Pathaan starring SRK. The film is doing phenomenal business at the box office and is expected to rake in Rs 400 cr soon. Responding to her Twitter user, the actress shared how her statement is true even after two decades.

On Saturday, when a Twitter user spoke about Pathaan's box office performance, he tweeted, "Almost two decades back Neha Dhupia had given a statement 'only sex or Shah Rukh Khan sells' and that stays true even today!" Responding to the tweet, Neha wrote, "20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an 'actor's career' but a 'king's reign'!" She tagged SRK and added the hashtag 'King Khan'.

Her original statement is from a 2004 interview when Neha was questioned about intimate scenes in the film Julie. She had said, "Julie has love-making scenes and shots exposing my bare back... I'm not affected by the sex symbol tag. It doesn't bother me if people say I have overshadowed Mallika Sherawat and Bipasha Basu by exposing in Julie. In today's time, either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan. So I would rather be a sex prop in my next five films."

Meanwhile, Neha has been cheering loud for Pathaan. Earlier, after watching the film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the actress wrote on Twitter: "@iamsrk The love we have for you is hard to explain. @deepikapadukone u set the screen on fire with ur gaze n ur kicks and tricks #JohnAbraham u make bad look so good! @BeingSalmanKhan we would go back to the cinemas to watch the best cameo in history #pathan is here to stay!!! (sic)"

Continuing further she added, "It was a packed house ,there were whistles ,there was cheer and our hearts rejoiced …we laughed on beat , we applauded on every dialogue and we jumped out of our seats on cue each time #pathan kicked @iamsrk thank you for you … this is what cinematic victory looks like! (sic)"

For the unversed, 'Pathaan', is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe. It marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of waiting.

