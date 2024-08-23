Varun Dhawan to play Suniel Shetty's character's son in Border 2? Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : X/INSTAGRAM Border 2 will release in 2026.

Sunny Deol on Friday surprised his fans after he introduced Varun Dhawan as 'Fauji' to the Battalion of the much-awaited war film, Border 2. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun which has Sonu Nigam's 'Sandese Aate Hai' song in the background. Sharing the introduction video, he wrote, ''Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2.''

See the post:

Varun also showcased his excitement and penned a long note along with the video and wrote, ''I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities.''

''J P Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day.To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan’s story to screen in what promises to be India’s biggest war film. I seek your good wishes. Jai Hind,'' he added.

More deets about Border 2

Border 2 is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh. Some reports suggest that the story of Border 2 is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026.

