Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sharad Sankla aka Abdul quits show? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO Sharad Sankla plays Abdul in TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the longest-running TV shows, is again in the news. Recently, reports claiming that Sharad Sankla, who plays Abdul on the show, has quit the show surfaced. As per the current storyline, the character of Abdul goes missing, following which fans started speculating that the actor who plays the role might be replaced. Now, Sharad has come forward and refuted such claims and also assured that he has no plans of leaving the show.

Reacting to such reports, Sharad in a talk with ETimes said, ''No, the news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and very much part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not there but very soon Abdu will return. It is part of the storyline. It is such a lovely and long-running show and I am known because of my character of Abdul, it is a big achievement. Why will I quit the show? I can’t even think of quitting the show.''

Praising the team of TMKOC and its creator Asit Kumarr Modi, Sharad added, ''The production house Neela Telefilms is like a family to me and our Producer Asit Kumarr Modi is my college friend, there is no way I will ever quit the show. Jab tak show chalta rahega tab tak main uska hissa bana rahunga (I will remain with TMKOC as long as it continues to air).''

Current Storyline

As per the latest progress on the show, the residents of Gokuldham Society get worried after Abdul goes missing, as he feels neglected because the society members forgot his birthday. The society members then take the help of Inspector Chalu Pandey, who also fails to track down Abdul.