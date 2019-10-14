Varun Dhawan to play Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's next

Image Source : TWITTER Varun Dhawan will be seen playing the role of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal

Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in a different avatar -- a diversion from roles he has played till date. The actor is set to collaborate with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for a biopic on 1971 Indo-Pak War hero Arun Khetarpal.

Film trade-analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to confirm the film, he tweeted, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Varun Dhawan, director Sriram Raghavan and producer Dinesh Vijan reunite after #Badlapur... Varun to portray war hero, second lieutenant #ArunKhetarpal, posthumous recipient of #ParamVirChakra... The biopic is not titled yet."

IT'S OFFICIAL... Varun Dhawan, director Sriram Raghavan and producer Dinesh Vijan reunite after #Badlapur... Varun to portray war hero, second lieutenant #ArunKhetarpal, posthumous recipient of #ParamVirChakra... The biopic is not titled yet. pic.twitter.com/QEdxJj3BKN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

Varun Dhawan also tweeted to confirm the news and remembered Lt. Arun Khetarpal on his birth anniversary.

Arun Khetarpal was the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra

Happy birthday 2/lt #ArunKhetarpal.

It was always my dream to play a soldier of INDIA. #SriramRaghavan cant wait to bring on screen the spectacular tale of 2/LT #ArunKhetarpal. Produced by #DineshVijan

.Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #Poonahorse. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lRnZ9vfMjm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 14, 2019

Arun Khetarpal was martyred in action in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Talking about his film in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Varun Dhawan said, “When I heard Arun Khetarpal's story I was awed that this could have actually happened! I understood then why Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) and Sriram are so passionate about it. When I met Arun's brother Mukesh, I was moved. I too have a brother and I can understand what he must have gone through."

Varun is currently busy shooting for the remake of Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1. Varun will also be seen in Street Dancer 3 being directed by Remo D’souza