Image Source : INSTA/ FILMHISTORYPICS Trishul completes 42 years: When Rishi Kapoor posed with Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini

With its grand star-cast and great makers, Trishul indeed is a movie to be remembered and hence, on the 42nd year of its release, let's take a stroll down his memory lane to remember the shooting days. The classic film starred legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rakhee, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Sachin Pilgaonkar and more. We have stumbled upon rare throwback pictures from the sets of the film which are nothing less than a delight. In one particular picture, we can see Rishi Kapoor posing with the entire cast of Trishul. The legendary actor breathed his last on April 30 after a two year battle with cancer.

Trishul, according to Big B, was “quite a dynamic film and somewhat progressive in its story and scripting.” The film, directed by Yash Chopra, was one of the highest grossers at the box office in 1978.

Speaking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan earlier said, “Often we would keep it going till the wee hours of the morning, and emerge after the sun had made an appearance for the new day, and we were on our way to our respective rooms, while Yash ji would be standing at the reception in admiration of Shashi ji and me, being ready for the days shoot much before time; little realising of course that our night was yet to end !”

Trishul is a film, about how a war waged by a son against his illegitimate father, turns into a business rivalry and a bitter family drama. The film is a complete entertainer. Not just does it boast of an interesting story, but also riveting dialogues and flawless performances by the cast, notably Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.

