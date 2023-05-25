Tovino Thomas' Malayalam hit film 2018 to release in Hindi on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tovino Thomas' film 2018 to be remade in Hindi

Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam hit film 2018 is based on actual events during the 2018 Kerala floods. The survival thriller film is helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who wrote the screenplay with Akhil P. Dharmajan. The film was released on May 5, 2023, and received a lot of praise from critics and audiences alike. Adding to the excitement, the film entered the Rs. 100 crore club within 11 days. Now, it is heading for a Hindi release.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit is presenting '2018,' the biggest Malayalam blockbuster of all time, in Hindi! Based on actual events during the 2018 Kerala floods, the film will make its grand Hindi debut on May 26.

The director said in a statement, "We are extremely proud of the film we have made and ecstatic with the response our film received until now from the critics and the audiences. Taking note of the warmth and love that's been showered on the film, we have now decided to release '2018' for our audiences nationwide."

Meanwhile, the survival-thriller was filmed in several locations in the districts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Kollam. Outside of Kerala, important locations included Thirunelveli and Hyderabad. The main shooting took place on a 15-acre movie set in Vaikom. All of the key flood sequences were taken using practical effects.

The film was officially announced in September 2018 with the initial title 2403 Ft.: The Story Of Unexpected Heroes, which was then modified to the present title. It is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph. It stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal and Narain.

