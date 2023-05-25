Esha Gupta makes revelation about her plunging gown at Cannes 2023: 'It was a risk'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHAGUPTA Esha Gupta makes revelation about her plunging gown

Esha Gupta achieved yet another milestone in her career by stepping onto the illustrious stage of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation, she graced the opening ceremony and attended the premiere of the festival's opening film, "Jeanne Du Barry," which is the long-awaited return of Johnny Depp to the silver screen.

Esha grabbed eyeballs as she confidently walked the red carpet, adorned in a captivating soft pink gown that exuded both elegance and boldness. The gown, expertly crafted by designer Nicolas Jebran, showcased a daring thigh-high slit, extending almost to her waist, and a sheer neckline that added an alluring touch to her ensemble. Now, the talented actress has taken the opportunity to share her insights on her striking appearance.

Speaking to News18, the actress said, "The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant."

She added, "It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco."

Esha further spoke about Victor choosing the outfit for her while she wanted something over the top. "He was the one who saw it about two weeks before Cannes and he told me, ‘Esha, this is the gown I see on you.’ And when I saw it in the video he sent me, I told him that it was nice but that we should look at something more because we, as Indians, are pretty used to being a little over the top and dramatic and have extra fabrics and trails and the whole jingbang. We love the loudness, we don’t like simplicity. That’s in our blood. I also like being over the top."

The actress also spoke about her red carpet moment. "It was surreal. I was so nervous even though I had my team and Victor, who’s my person, with me. My stomach was upset. I wasn’t just representing ‘Esha Gupta’ but since I went with the official delegation, I was representing Indian cinema. I was stressed out and hoping that nothing goes wrong on the red carpet," she signs off.

