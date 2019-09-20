Friday Big Releases: The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas lock horns at box office

The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas release today

The Zoya Factor: Starring Sonam Kapoor as Zoya Solanki and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan as Nikhil Khoda, the movie revolves around Zoya, who ends up being considered 'lucky charm' for Indian Cricket Team. Based on 2008 novel by Anuja Chauhan of the same name, The Zoya Factor has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is the first time, Sonam and Dulquer will be seen together on-screen.

So, if you are looking for a light romantic drama with comical treatment, go for it.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Debut film of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is for die-hard lovers of romantic Bollywood films of the late 90s. Also introducing Sahher Bambba as the leading lady, the movie has been directed by Sunny Deol. Shot across picturesque locations of Manali and Spiti valley, the movie has been written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran.

Prassthanam: Remake of 2010 Telugu movie of the same name, Prassthanam has been directed by Dev Katta. Starring an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur, the film is about politics and family. Prassthanam also marks the reunion of Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala after 20 years. For unversed, Sanjay Dutt is the co-producer of the movie.