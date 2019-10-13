Box Office collection report: Is The Sky really pink? 'War' is still unstoppable

Box Office collection report: Is The Sky really pink? 'War' is unstoppable

This Friday marked the release of director Shonali Bose's much anticipated, first mainstream Bollywood movie 'The Sky is Pink'. The movie starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles was also being sighted as Priyanka's big return to Indian cinema after almost 3 years. The sky is pink managed to score decent numbers on day 1, standing at almost 2.5 crores. Though a slow opening for a single release movie with big stars, The sky is pink is expected to pick up over the weekend.

The movie fared decent reviews from the film critics with most praising the cast for great acting. The Sky is Pink is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was a young Indian author and motivation speaker suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. The movie explores the relationship of her parents as they struggle to make ends meet while taking care of their daughter. The Sky Is Pink premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival on 13 September 2019, and was theatrically released worldwide on 11 October.

On the other hand, even after 10 days to its release, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is not ready to slow down just yet. The movie is giving tough competition to 'The Sky Is Pink'. The movie is all set to enter the 300 crore club, and may even turn out to be the first movie to do so in 2019. Sharing the records set by the movie, movie analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted,

"#War benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 225 cr: Day 8

#India biz."

#War continues its supremacy... Biz on Wed - Day 8 in this case - is super-solid, with the film collecting in double digits... Has stamina to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh [highest grosser of 2019]... #War could also emerge first ₹ 300 cr #Hindi film of 2019 [NBOC]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

