The Buckingham Murders first poster OUT: Kareena Kapoor looks intense in Hansal Mehta directorial

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in mystery thriller 'Jaane Jaan,' is all set to enthrall audiences once more with another intriguing story, 'The Buckingham Murders.' Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film made its debut at the BFI London Film Festival and garnered positive reviews. On October 17, the first official poster for the movie was unveiled, showcasing an intense Kareena, who seems to exploring a character in a state of emotional distress or turmoil.

'The Buckingham Murders' promises to be another thrilling cinematic experience for Kareena's fans and movie enthusiasts. The monochrome image showcases the actress restrained or pulled back by authoritative figures.

The Buckingham Murders at BFI London Film Festival

Recently, The Buckingham Murders premiered at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival. Sharing her excitement on social media, Kareena Kapoor expressed, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre...watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be the detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1:00 a.m., I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be..."

"Ekta, Hansal, and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of smile, and oh my god, lots of tears...it played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey...in the world of movies...I couldn't be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer...I feel so odd writing that...but I feel really cool...So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made...into the world of Jas Bhamra. I do hope Jas hasn't ended her journey yet, because it's been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows," she added.

The film featuring Keith Allen, Ash Tandon, Rukku Nahar, and Chris Wilson is expected to release in 2024.

Apart from this, Kareena was last seen in 'Jaane Jaan' alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film, an adaptation of Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, premiered on Netflix.

