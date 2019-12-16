'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's second trailer dives deeper into India's history, Maratha valour

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior second trailer

Adding to the Maratha Cinematic Universe is 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Ajay Devgn's 100th film, and by far, the most opulent of his career. The movie is set to be released on January 10, 2020, with Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivour. After one trailer and a couple of high-voltage songs, the makers have now released the second trailer which dives a little deeper into the history of India, and valour of the Maratha.

The second trailer was shared by Devgn on Twitter with the caption: "4th Feb 1670: The battle that brought the entire nation to a standstill. Witness the moment history was created. Presenting the official #TanhajiTrailer2."

Watch the second trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior here:

Director Om Raut had ealier posted: “#TanhajiTrailer2 arrives today at 5.30 pm! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @ajaydevgn #SaifAliKhan @omraut @bhushankumar @sharadkelkar #AjayDevgnFFilms @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @tanhajifilm”.

The film sees the union of Kajol and Ajay on the silver screen after a long gap. Not only this, even Saif and Ajay Devgn will be seen sharing the screen space long after their last appearance in Omkara.

"I don't know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won't be able to differentiate," Ajay had earlier said.

The film which is set in the 17th-century era also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Padmavati Rao in supporting roles.

Talking about the film, Ajay said, "Apart from being my 100th film, it's really a special film because when you play a historic character like Tanhaji, who has been such a great warrior, it increases your responsibility as an actor. Sharad (Kelkar) also said the same thing when he was asked about his experience playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. So, it is important to see you don't portray such characters in wrong manner."

Watch the first trailer of the film here:

