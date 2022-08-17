Taapsee Pannu opens up on her ugly spat with the paparazzi, says 'We are not morons..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE Taapsee Pannu opens up on her ugly spat with the paparazzi

Taapsee Pannu opened up about her recent spat with the paparazzi. The actress, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, Dobaara, has been hitting headlines for other reasons as well. Recently, during an interview, the actress spoke about her altercation with the photographers.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Manmarziyaan actress said that we are not morons. She stressed that we are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason. She refuses to accept that she was disrespectful to anyone. Taapsee added that she was calm and she kept smiling respectfully, although that gentleman did not respect her at all. She said that the photographer kept making faces at her and talked to her in a very derogatory tone. She did not want to retaliate, so she folded her hands and accepted whatever he had to say. Taapsee further went on to say that "Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?!", she signs off.

About the spat

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu recently got into a heated argument with the media while attending a promotional event for her upcoming movie Dobaaraa. The argument began when the photographers became agitated with the actress because she arrived late to the event and did not stop to pose for them. Their argument was captured on video and quickly went viral on the internet.

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is all set to star in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa, which is slated for release on August 19, 2022. Dobaaraa marks Taapsee’s third collaboration with the ace filmmaker. The two have previously worked together on "Manmarziyaan" and "Saand Ki Aankh." She will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan.

