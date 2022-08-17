Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 7: How to watch Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra's episode online? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDHEART_STAN Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal are all set to appear on Koffee With Karan S7 new episode. The Punjabi boys will take over the stage as they spill some beans about their personal life. Host Karan Johar will leave no stone unturned as he wants to know all the details. He has so many questions about Vicky's wedding to Katria Kaif. And, he also knows something is brewing between Sidharth and Kiara Advani. But he still wants to know for sure from the men themselves. Here's how you can watch Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 7 online:

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7 Guests

The new episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will see Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra making some big revelations as they sip hot Koffee together with Karan Johar.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5 Date and Time

Koffee With Karan S7 episode 7 streams tonight (Thursday) at 12am on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to download Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra KWK episode online?

Koffee With Karan is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. Netizens will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription to watch Koffee With Karan S7 online and download Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra episode. The free service won't let you stream premium content.

Koffee With Karan 7 Vicky-Sidharth Episode Highlights

Fans will catch a glimpse of Vicky and Sidharth talk about the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor's wife Katrina Kaif and Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

Vicky will again fall on the couch on hearing Katrina Kaif's name and Sidharth and Karan won't be able to stop gushing over the couple.

Sidharth, who has still not confirmed that he is dating Kiara, let it slip that he is manifesting the same for himself.

Vicky would be revealing some details about his wedding ceremonies and the crazy fanfare around it.

Vicky and Sidharth will take down the house with a funny game round. But who will win the Koffee hamper?

