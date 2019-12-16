Monday, December 16, 2019
     
Taapsee Pannu announces new release date for Thappad

Directed by Anubhav Sinha Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad was earlier scheduled for a March 6, 2020, release but not the makers have preponed the release date to February 28.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2019 16:36 IST
taapsee pannu

Thappad will not hit the theatres on February 28, 2020

The makers Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad, which was earlier scheduled for March 6, 2020, have preponed the film's release to Feb 28. Taapsee has teamed up with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for the second time. Taapsee was rumored to play the role of Amrita Pritam Singh in the film, however, the reports were later denied by the actress. Taapsee took to Twitter to share the news and her latest ook from the film.

Sharing her first look from the film, Taapsee tweeted, “#Thappad Reuniting with the man who has taken ‘reinventing’ to some other level.... @anubhavsinha , looking forward to show you all on 28 Feb 2020. Produced by  @itsBhushanKumar & @anubhavsinha , Thappad will release on 28 Feb 2020”

 

 

Thappad also stars Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie has been shot in the locales of Delhi and Lucknow.

 

