Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara to release on OTT but netizens are disappointed

Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara to stream on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, the makers announced on Thursday. The news has upset the fans of the actor. Soon after the announcement, Dil Bechara started trending on Twitter. Fans slammed the makers, demanding a theatrical release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.

Netizens called out Fox Star Studios, which is producing Dil Bechara for releasing the movie on Disney+Hotstar. "I want a theatre release. This is ridiculous," tweeted an angry user while another wrote: "We all want to see Dil Bechara in theatres, not on OTT platform. It's not fair."

Another fan wrote: "At least one more... last time... let us watch him on the big screen."

"Release it in theatres so that we can at least give him standing ovation for his work," read another tweet.

We all want to see #DilBechara in theatres not at ott platform.

Its not fair

#SushantSinghRajpoot pic.twitter.com/8f0smseVKy — Utkarsh Singh (@kutkarshsingh) June 25, 2020

#DilBechara for which Everyone is waiting for releasing on Hotstar!!! Shame on @foxstarhindi



We want this movie Only on cinemas!!! This should be released in theaters.. #IndiaDemandsCBIForSSR#wewantdilbecharaonbigscreen pic.twitter.com/q1wll2FlHR — Thakur Dev Panwar (@ThakurDevPanwa1) June 25, 2020

No that's not done.We want #DilBecharaOnBigScreen !! Please convey our messages to the producer & director of the movie. This is the last movie of #SushantSinghRajput atleast one more last time let us watch him on the Big Sceen🙏🏻🙌🏻 #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/5nx0lGRgPy — NAKUL GANESHRAO MORE (@morenakul) June 25, 2020

C'mon yaar we don't want it on any OTT platforms. Its @itsSSR 's last movie and we want it BIG!!! Release it in theaters so that we can atleast give him standing ovation for his work!! :')))#ourherosushant #DilBechara #disneyplushotstar pic.twitter.com/8OZjS0kVZs — Bhavya (@kbhavyaa) June 25, 2020

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. In an emotional note on Instagram, Mukesh Chhabra wrote: "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you"

For the unversed, Dil Bechara is said to be based on John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film will also mark actress Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead actress along with Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in a cameo.

