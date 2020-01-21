Rhea Chakraborty wishes rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday with unseen romantic pics

Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput turns a year older today. As the Kedarnath actor rings in his 34th birthday on Tuesday, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty extended warm wishes to him on Instagram. Sharing two romantic unseen photos of herself with Sushant, she went on to address him as ''supermassive black hole''. ''Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind !Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality,'' she wrote.

In the first photo which seems to be clicked in a park, the duo is seen sitting on a bench. Dressed in comfy casuals, while Rhea is making goofy face looking at the camera, birthday boy Sushant can't take his eyes off from his gorgeous ladylove. The second photo looks from their vacation. Rhea has wrapped her arms around Sushant as she posed with him.