Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance drama Street dancer 3D has been keeping steady at the box office. The film is directed by Remo D’souza and has been trending well among the fans. It earned Rs 4 crore approx. on its first Tuesday, making its total box office collection as Rs 54 crore approx. according to Box Office India. Street Dancer 3D had a budget of Rs 70 crore, and the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just six days. It is expected to cover its budget soon and enter the club of hit Bollywood films.

Varun and Shraddha’s chemistry in the film has been earning them much applaud. While the two are great dancers, their onscreen personality has resonated with the viewers in a great way. The two superstars are joined by Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner and choreographer Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal along with many other dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Street dancer 3D clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga which has affected its box office collection. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that released on January 10th, has been standing strong in theaters as well. Also, on the very day of the release, piracy website TamilRockers leaked Street Dancer 3D which has acted as a roadblock in the box office collection of the film.

During the promotions of Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan shared the inspiration behind his look of Sahej in the film. He revealed that it was inspired by late YouTuber Danish Zehen. He wrote, "The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish."

Street dancer 3D Trailer:

