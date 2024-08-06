Stree 2: RajKummar, Shraddha's chemistry in new song 'Tumhare hi rahenge hum' will leave you awestruck

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 will release on August 15, 2024

After Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer song 'Aaj Ki Raat', the makers of Stree 2 on Tuesday unveiled a romantic number titled 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum'. The song is picturised on the lead stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao and Sachin-Jigar. Taking to Instagram, film's production Maddock Films treated fans with a new song. The song shows the chemistry between Shraddha and Rajkummar's characters. ''Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge… hum,'' the production house wrote in the caption.

Watch the song:

About the film

the film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha. Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15. The film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.

