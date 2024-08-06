Bangladesh unrest: Sonu Sood advocates to bring back 'fellow Indians' from violence-hit country

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sonu Sood urges everyone to help 'fellow Indians' in Bangladesh.

India's neighbouring country is going through one of its worst times ever. Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Monday as massive anti-governments turned violent, leading to the deaths of at least 300 others. Several pictures and videos of violence are doing rounds on social media where several Hindus are seen getting attacked by mobs. Now, Bollywood star Sonu Sood has come out in support of those who are being attacked in these massive protests. Meanwhile, the President has dissolved the Parliament and ordered the release of opposition leader Khalida Zia.

The 'Fateh' actor took to his X (formerly called Twitter) handle on Tuesday and and reshared a video shared by a user named Mr Sinha wherein a Bangladeshi Hindu woman can be seen expressing her pain. ''We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us. Jai Hind,'' he wrote in his post.

Check out the post:

Current political scenario in Bangladesh

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus is set to become the chief adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh, said the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Tuesday, following the chaotic departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid violent protests in the country. This came after Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin said an interim government would be formed after dissolving the parliament as Hasina fled the country.

