Do you know THIS 'Housefull' actor became a top star in Bangladesh in 90s?

Bangladesh is currently making headlines across the world for all the wrong reasons. The country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post following unprecedented protests against her government. Meanwhile, the President has dissolved the Parliament and ordered the release of opposition leader Khalida Zia. Since Bangladesh is currently one of the hot topics everywhere, did you know that one of the Bollywood actors was among the top stars in the country? In the Hindi film industry, this actor is also known as the 'Aakhri Pasta'. It is none other than Chunky Pandey, who played the character of 'Aakhri Pasta' in the Housefull series.

Chunky Panday made his debut in 1987 with a multi-starrer, Aag Hi Aag. Later, he found success in several multi-starrer films and was later forced to play sidekick in Bollywood films. With less number of good roles coming his way, Chunky moved to Bangladesh and tried his luck there.

Remembering the time, he once told IANS, ''I was not getting the kind of work I wanted in Bollywood. A friend of mine forced me to do a film in Bangladesh. The money was good and I was desperately in need of money at that time, so I took the offer. It was a sort of stock gamble for me. But my first film became such a huge hit that I never looked back and worked there for five years until I got married in 1998.

He achieved massive success in Bangladesh and soon became one of the top stars of the country. He also talked about returning to Bollywood after facing success in Bangladesh. ''When I came back, I learnt the value of success and learnt to cherish it. I had a game plan in mind, which was not there in the beginning. Maybe I was too young. There is a tendency to blame people, but you shouldn’t. You are the creator of your success and failure.''

He was last seen in a comedy drama web show titled Pop Kaun? The series also featured Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Nupur Sanon and the late actor Satish Kaushik.

