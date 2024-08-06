When Vicky Kaushal's mother delivered hilarious reaction to his 'most desirable man' title, check it out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the biggest heartthrobs in Bollywood today. With a huge female following, he has also been crowned the 'most desirable man' a couple of times. Recently, his brother Sunny Kaushal in an interview revealed an amusing incident involving his brother's unexpected weight gain and its irony with the title. This is around the time when Vicky returned from the US and gained weight. In a talk with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that he thought Vicky must have had pizzas and ice creams and gained weight.

He further said that Vicky was lying on the couch with his shirt off and hence, his weight was noticeable. Their mother saw the newspaper article and pointed at Vicky. She said, "Enu dekho, most desirable baitha hai tond kadh ke, which means that the most desirable man sitting here with his belly showing.

Sunny, Vicky on work front

Vicky was recently seen in Dharma Productions' Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film garnered mostly mixed to positive reviews from film critics and the audience and performed well at the box office. He will next be seen in a historical drama, Chhava, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta. The film is slated to release in December this year.

On the other hand, Sunny is all geared up for his next release, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, alongside Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu. The film is a digital-only release and will premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024. It is a sequel to the 2021 film titled Haseen Dillruba.

