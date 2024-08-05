30 years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun': Looking at top 5 fashion trends of Salman Khan that set the trend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' completes 30 years of its release

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer musical romantic family drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun has completed 30 years of its release. The film fascinated audiences with its interesting and engaging story, while it showcased the Indian marriage scenario and family values, all amid a rich musical ride that has now attained an evergreen status. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl, and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles, it achieved record-breaking box office success, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the modern era. Moreover, the film created a wave in the fashion trends of its generation. The styles introduced by Salman Khan instantly caught on and became trends overnight.

So, on this 30th anniversary, let's take a look at some of the amazing styling trends that Salman Khan brought into fashion with Hum Aapke Hain Koun:

Shirt with Suspenders:

Salman Khan popularized the fashion of wearing suspenders with a shirt. It became an instant add-on to men's styling, often adopted in both office and party looks.

Black Casuals:

Salman Khan's outfit of a black T-shirt paired with black jeans redefined style in that era. This fashion trend quickly became the go-to outfit of the new modern era, especially influencing the young crowd.

Blending Monochrome with Red:

Salman Khan brought the monochrome look into vogue. While he looked cool in most of his appearances in the film, he added a touch of love with red to his look. Boys were often seen wearing similar blazers, especially at weddings.

Sweater over the Shoulder:

Salman Khan as Prem wearing a light-coloured shirt and a woollen sweater draped over his shoulders, indeed looked cute yet stylish. The style perfectly became a winter trend for the people. The combination of sweaters and shirts is still in fashion.

Yellow Waistcoat:

Wearing a yellow waistcoat over a full-sleeved light-coloured shirt, Salman Khan indeed looked dashing. The style was simple yet attractive, making it a popular choice among the younger generation.

