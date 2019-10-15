Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shakuntala Devi biopic: Vidya Balan shares motion poster on World Mathematics Day

On the special occasion of World Mathematics Day, Vidya Balan shared the motion poster of her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. The movie is based on the life of math genius Shakuntala Devi and, it is being directed by Anu Menon.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan shared the motion poster and wrote, "She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius, #ShakuntalaDevi on #WorldMathematicsDay".

Sharing another video Vidya Balan said, "This beautiful subject never fails to amaze! Let’s have some fun with it? #WorldMathematicsDay #ShakuntalaDevi"

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also Vidya Balan's Shakuntala first look on Twitter. He said, "Filming begins today... Vidya Balan as #ShakuntalaDevi... Based on the life of mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Directed by Anu Menon... Summer 2020 release... Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment."

Shakuntala Devi was popularly called as the ‘Human Computer’. Her extraordinary skill in solving complex mathematical problems earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World records. She has also written a number of books, including novels as well as texts about mathematics, puzzles, and astrology.

Shakuntala Devi wrote the book The World of Homosexuals, which is considered the first study of homosexuality in India. She treated homosexuality in an understanding of light and is considered a pioneer in the field. It will be interesting to watch Vidya Balan, arguably the finest female actor in the country, bring life to such a legendary person.

Vidya Balan was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, which was well received by the critics and audience alike.

