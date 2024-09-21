Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara joins Rs 100 cr club after 20 years, check latest box office figures

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Veer Zaara was originally released in 2004.

Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, has added one more feather to its hat as the film has finally entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Veer Zaara was originally released in theatres in 2004 and was re-released by its makers on September 13, 2024. After its original release in 2004, Veer Zaara grossed Rs 98 crore globally with a contribution of Rs 37 crore from overseas market. The film has been re-released several times in the past as well and during 2005 to 2023, it grossed Rs 2.5 crore.

In February this year, it minted Rs 30 lakh and currently the romantic drama flick has grossed Rs 1.80 crore so far. The total gross collections of Veer Zaara currently stand at Rs 102.60 crore, as per a recent post by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

About the film

Apart from SRK and Preity, the romantic drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee. Veer Zaara showcases an eternal love story of an Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh and a Pakistani woman Zaara Haayat Khan.

Songs of the film including 'Main Yahan Hoon', 'Aisa Des Hai Mera', 'Tere Liye' and 'Aaya Tere Dar Par' are still considered among the cult romantic songs in Bollywood.

In the film, Veer after successfully dropping Zaara to her native country gets trapped in a false case of spying by Pakistani local agencies. He spends over two decades in jail and comes out with the help of a lady Pakistani lawyer.

