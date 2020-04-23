Shah Rukh Khan's 4-storey office gets converted into a quarantine centre. Watch inside video

Shah Rukh Khan offered his 4 storey-office to BMC as a quarantine facility.

As a contribution to combat COVID-19 crisis, Shah Rukh Khan had offered to provide his 4-storey office building to be transformed into a quarantine centre. The office building has now been converted into a quarantine facility with 22 beds so far. The transformation has been done by Shah Rukh's NGO which works for acid attack survivors. Now, a video giving a glimpse of the transformed quarantine centre is doing the rounds on social media.

The video was originally shared by Meer Foundation. The caption along with the video read:"Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @mybmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before."

Sharing the same on her Instagram account, SRK's wife Gauri wrote:"#GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19."

SRK and Gauri announced to offer their office as a quarantine facility. Thanking them, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted, “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona”

We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.



Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

Shah Rukh was applauded for his contribution to deal with coronavirus crisis. Besides the same, the superstar has also donated in PM Cares Fund, Maharashtra CM Fund and contributed to personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation, Roti foundation and Working People's Charter.

