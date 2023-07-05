Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film to cross Rs 50 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: After witnessing a jump in its earnings during the weekend, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film has been performing low during the week. Despite favourable reviews and positive word of mouth, Satyaprem Ki Katha showed no improvement on Tuesday with estimated collections of around Rs 4.2 crore nett.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Report

The film, which marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opened to positive reviews and reactions on social media. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected around Rs 4.2 crore on. With this, the total collection stands at Rs 46.91 crore.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, "The film did well on Saturday and Sunday but is down to that so so level on Monday and is now dependent on good holds through the week or at least one day where the drop is very minimal. If the film meanders long with normal weekdays it will probably be heading for a low second Friday." Adding, "The weekend results of the film were a plus for the film industry as a film like this not really offering much (despite what the C's in India say be it trade or others) managed 35 crore nett over four days and if the film was better then even today these type of films can still reach the 100 crore nett mark."

ALSO READ: Box Office Clash: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' VS Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' & Fukrey 3 on December 1

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Sattu and Katha's love story. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha was officially announced with a motion poster on 23 June 2021 by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was originally slated to be 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people.

Latest Bollywood News