Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar starrer to hit theatres on November 26

Makers of John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' on Sunday announced that the much-awaited film will now release on November 26. The decision came after Maharashtra government announced the opening of cinema theaters in the state from 22 October. As soon as the announcement came, a number of films were announced including Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Laal Singh Chadha, etc. One amongst those was the sequel to 2018 release directed by Milap Zaveri. Taking to trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "JOHN ABRAHAM: 'SATYAMEVA JAYATE 2' ON 26 NOV 2021... #SatyamevaJayate2 #JohnAbraham."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the upcoming movie also features actors Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Amyra Dastur. The action drama will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The film that will feature John in a dual avatar -as a police officer and as a common man, went on floors on September 20, 2019.

Have a look at his tweet here:

In April, the makers of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' had announced that the release of the film will be postponed due to COVID concerns. The movie was earlier slated to lock horns with 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' on May 13.

In a statement, the makers of "Satyameva Jayate 2" said the film has been postponed to a later date. "In this unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will now release on a later date," the team said.

The makers advised everybody to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. "Till then, let's keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm's way. Jai Hind," they said.

Like the first installment, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. 'Satyameva Jayate', which released in 2018, became a major hit, making it Milap and John's second-biggest box office success.

The 2018 cop drama also featured Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The first film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officers. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by the law.

-With ANI inputs