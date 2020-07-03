When Saroj Khan made a special appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Image Source : INDIA TV Saroj Khan, 71, passed away due to cardiac arrest

Veteran film choreographer Saroj Khan, 71, passed away in the wee hours of Friday due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after breathing problems. As the fans and admirers pay tribute to their Masterji, let's go back to the memory lane when Saroj Khan made a special appearance on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Back in 2012, the choreographer appeared as a judge in Gokuldham Society’s dance competition. Disha Vakani who played the role of Daya and Dilip Joshi as Jethaa Lal had performed on the song ‘Julie Julie’.

Her frequent collaborator, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is heartbroken by the death of ace choreographer Saroj Khan. Expressing her condolences and mourning the demise of her dance guru, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you.. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji"

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan and Madhuri have worked together in many films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dil, Beta, Thanedaar, Khalnayak, Raja, Sailaab, Anjaam, Devdas and many more.

Saroj Khan's last Bollywood song also featured Madhuri Dixit. In 2019, Khan had choreographed the song Tabaah Ho Gaye for Dharma Productions' film Kalank.

