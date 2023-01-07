Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood actresses set to play female role models in movies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut will play Indira Gandhi in Emergency

Biopics have always attracted Bollywood filmmakers. Presenting a role model on the big screen inspires the audience and what is better than playing women who have shown courage and determination in difficult times and inspired us to lead our lives to the fullest? From Kangana Ranaut playing Indira Gandhi in Emergency, which has been a turning point for our nation, to Sudha Murthy biopic from Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, let's take a look at female role models from real lives that will get the Bollywood treatment in the coming time.

Sara Ali Khan

In Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan will play the role of the Mumbai-basd freedom fighter Usha Mehta. She participated in the struggle for India's independence. In 1998, the Government of India conferred on her Padma Vibhushan.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut will play 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film Emergency. She is also directing it. Indira Gandhi was the only woman who has been elected the PM of India. She also saw the nation through the national Emergency which will be shown in the film as well.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly play the role of J&K braveheart Rukhsana Kausar in an upcoming movie. Back in 2009, Rukhsana Kausar, who's from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, was in her 20s when she killed LeT terrorist Abu Osama with an axe and forced his accomplices to flee by firing at them after snatching a rifle from them. The act of bravery made her a real-life hero. Rukhsana was awarded a Kirti Chakra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke glowingly about her gallantry.

Sudha Murthy biopic

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is directing the biopic of Infosys co-founder Narayana and author Sudha Murthy. She is also the Chairperson of Infosys, one of India's biggest IT companies.

Rani Mukerji

Rani's upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on the real-life story of a woman who fought for human rights at an international level. the film is about a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country. rani has dedicated the film to all mothers. It will release in March this year.

